Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that can lead to different cancers. As parents are getting their children back-to-school ready and up to date with their vaccinations, they are also being encouraged to discuss the HPV vaccine with their child’s pediatrician
Casey L. Daniel, PH.D, M.P.H, director of epidemiology and public health at USA Health, joined WKRG to explain the importance of the HPV Vaccine.
Dr. Daniel answers the following questions in the video above:
- What does the HPV Vaccine Prevent?
- What is the right age to get the vaccine?
- What are some important things that parents should know about the HPV vaccine?
- Why is it important for boys and girls to get this vaccine?
- How many vaccines are in a series?
- Should older people consider the vaccine?