Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that can lead to different cancers. As parents are getting their children back-to-school ready and up to date with their vaccinations, they are also being encouraged to discuss the HPV vaccine with their child’s pediatrician

Casey L. Daniel, PH.D, M.P.H, director of epidemiology and public health at USA Health, joined WKRG to explain the importance of the HPV Vaccine.

Dr. Daniel answers the following questions in the video above: