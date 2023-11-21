MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local health officials are reporting a rise in RSV in children. According to experts at USA Health Children & Women’s Hospital, the positivity rate among children has tripled in the past couple of weeks.
Emily Hughes, RN, MSN, from the Pediatric Emergency Department at USA Health Children & Women’s Hospital joined WKRG to discuss the impacts of RSV on children.
Hughes answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is RSV?
- What can we do to limit the spread of RSV?
- What are symptoms?
- What should parents look out for?
- When do you need to go to the emergency room?