MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local health officials are reporting a rise in RSV in children. According to experts at USA Health Children & Women’s Hospital, the positivity rate among children has tripled in the past couple of weeks.

Emily Hughes, RN, MSN, from the Pediatric Emergency Department at USA Health Children & Women’s Hospital joined WKRG to discuss the impacts of RSV on children.

Hughes answers the following questions in the video above: