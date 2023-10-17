MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Center for Healthy Communities represents the University of South Alabama’s dedication to the community through research, empowerment and education. They will host a Medical Town Hall for the community on Oct. 29.

Dr. Ashley Williams Hogue, director of the USA Center of Healthy Communities, joined WKRG to discuss the upcoming Medical Town Hall.

Dr. Williams Hogue answers the following questions in the video above: