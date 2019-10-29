Haunted Gulf Coast History all day on Halloween

All day on Halloween in every newscast, we’re sharing ghost stories on News 5, and a little history too!



We’re taking our cameras to places believed to be some of the most haunted on the Gulf Coast, and showing you what we find. These are places where people say they have seen, and even heard things they just can’t explain.



We even caught up with a team of paranormal investigators. A Mobile County Sheriff’s Corporal and Anthropologist picked up ghost hunting as a hobby, and say they were once skeptics, but became hooked after hearing things like this on their ghost box.

Investigator: “Do you walk or fly?”

Spirit: “Walk.”



Investigator: “Where should we go?”

Spirit: “Split up.”

Investigator: “I’m getting chills as we’re walking this way, again. Oh my God.”

Spirit: “Leave.”

Spirit: “Out.”

You’ll hear stories of who, or what, could be haunting Barton Academy.



“The experiences I’ve had here are vast. Everything from disembodied voices that you can hear with your own ears down near the elevators on the first floor to seeing pillars of, I don’t know, black smoke that I didn’t really want to see but did see with other people present. Feelings of dread in some places, not so much in others. We’ve recorded voices in other languages in here, particularly oddly enough German,” said James Rosier with ANR Paranormal.



We’ll also take you inside the rapidly deteriorating Searcy Hospital, a once state-owned and operated psychiatric hospital in Mount Vernon that’s been closed since 2012.



We’ll go to the Pensacola Lighthouse, which has been called one of the most haunted lighthouses in America!



You’ll hear why Dauphin Island was once called ‘Massacre Island,’ as we take a closer look at the unexplained on the Gulf Coast, and the history that could be tied to it.



