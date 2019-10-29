Baldwin County lake has ties to popular horror movie series ‘Friday the 13th’

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 1980s was the decade of the horror movie series like Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. But one other popular series has Gulf Coast ties…Friday the 13th VII was filmed right here on the Gulf Coast.

If you are ever driving down Highway 225 between in Stockton and Spanish Fort, a little lake tucked back in the woods got transformed into Camp Crystal Lake.

A local construction company, Bayshore Construction, was charged with the task of making the transformation from Byrnes Lake to Crystal Lake. Jerry Redmon, owner of Bayshore Construction, recalls what it took to make movie magic.

“Basically they filmed around Bay Minette and you can see the sign Crystal Lake that was at Byrnes Lake and they called Crystal Lake Byrnes Lake,” says Jerry. “We built two houses and a shed, the shed was off to the right of the houses, but that’s where Jason busted through the walls.”



“We got threw with it in about 4 months.” Jerry had 5 or 6 men working on sets and it took a long time to pick up the mess after they blew up one of the houses. “We had to go through the woods and pick up all the pieces of wood.”

So the next time that you are driving down HWY 225 and you see this sign, drive down Byrnes Lake Road see if you can find some leftover movie set from the explosion..or maybe even run into Jason Voorhees himself.

All-day on Halloween in every newscast, we’re sharing ghost stories on News 5, and a little history too!