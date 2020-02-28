Be a Junior Globetrotter Sweepstakes

Want to become a Junior Globetrotter? Then, you should enter for a chance to see them in person. The winner for the Harlem Globetrotters Sweepstakes will receive 4 tickets, a basketball, a kids t-shirt, and a Meet & Greet with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Check back on March 6th to see if you are the lucky winner!

