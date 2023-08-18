Mark your calendar for September 30! The 1st annual Gulf Coast Paddle & Racket Battle — a UTR and UTRP-sanctioned pickleball and tennis tournament benefitting the American Heart Association — comes to the Daphne Tennis and Pickleball Complex in Daphne, Ala.
Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
The tournament features Men’s and Woman’s Doubles and Junior’s singles competitions.
How to register:
Use these links to register for tennis and pickleball competition.
Register for Pickleball HERE
Register for Tennis HERE
Entry fees are $69 per player.
FAQ:
- Can I register for both tennis and pickleball? No, tennis or pickleball registration only
- Is this a sanctioned tournament? Yes, UTR/UTRP-sanctioned ratings tournament
- Must I have a rating from Universal Tennis to play in the tournament (UTR and/or UTRP)? Yes, you get your free rating from UniversalTennis.com. You can also download the Universal Tennis App.
- What is the tournament format? Pickleball: UTRP Men’s and women’s doubles. Tennis: Men’s, women’s and junior’s open doubles and singles.
- What is the minimum age to register and play in the tournament? 9-years-old.
- What is the weather reschedule date? Oct. 1, 2023.
- How many regulation courts? 10 outdoor tennis courts and 12 outdoor pickleball courts.
- Is player registration payment refundable? No, the registration payment is a donation benefiting the American Heart Association and non-refundable.
- Restrooms on site? Yes.
- Food and beverages on site? Yes.