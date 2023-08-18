Mark your calendar for September 30! The 1st annual Gulf Coast Paddle & Racket Battle — a UTR and UTRP-sanctioned pickleball and tennis tournament benefitting the American Heart Association — comes to the Daphne Tennis and Pickleball Complex in Daphne, Ala.

Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

The tournament features Men’s and Woman’s Doubles and Junior’s singles competitions.

How to register:

Use these links to register for tennis and pickleball competition.

Register for Pickleball HERE

Register for Tennis HERE

Entry fees are $69 per player.

FAQ: