Where: Daphne Civic Center – 2603 US Highway 98, Daphne, Ala.

Look for the flags! You’ll know you’re close when you see the Gulf Coast Home Expo flags, provided by Image 360.

When: June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free!

Enjoy delicious eats from our two food trucks, Arepas Truck and Wacked Out Weiner. Those are not the only food options. Inside the Expo, Chicken Salad Chick will sell chicken salad by the pound!

Kids will enjoy visiting with the Daphne Fire Department. Learn more about fire safety and explore one of Daphne Fire Department’s emergency response vehicles.

Our vendors will also offer incredible raffle prizes. You’ll have the chance to win anything from a new mattress to a new roof!