DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — You could call it a do-it-yourselfers paradise but we like to call it the Gulf Coast Home and Outdoor Expo.

The Daphne Civic Center is filling up as 37 vendors set up for the home and outdoor expo.

From pergolas to pavers and grills to gutters there is something here for everyone.

Aaron Murphy with Outdoor Living by Design says the show will give folks an opportunity to see what options are available to enjoy the outdoors.

“People are just starting to get outside and live outside and that’s one of our motives, get out, live outside and enjoy the nice area and because we have such a beautiful county we live in beautiful weather all the time,” said Murphy.

Home improvement experts will be on hand to answer any questions or help with ideas for your backyard. There will also be plenty of free giveaways.

The doors open at 9 o’clock Saturday the event lasts until 4. Admission is free.