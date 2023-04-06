Blue Wahoos Opening Weekend Homestand – Pensacola

Grab you ball cap and glove, get your mullets in order and head on down to Pensacola as baseball season is finally here and your Blue Wahoos have their opening weekend homestand! On Opening Day Friday, the Blue Wahoos are giving away replica championship rings to the first 2,000 fans in attendance, then the Gulf Coast’s best fireworks on Saturday and then its WKRG News 5 Family Sunday where kids get to run the bases and family toss in the outfield after the game!

Baldwin County Strawberry Festival – Loxley

Got a sweet tooth that needs to be fulfilled? If that’s the case, I heavily suggest heading out to the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival Saturday and Sunday from 9am til 5pm at Municipal Park in Loxley. Help support the Arc of Baldwin County and Loxley Elementary School by enjoying all of the delectable, sweet treats that you will find here. There will also be carnival rides, music, a car and tractor show and of course strawberry shortcakes! Sweet !

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic – Pensacola

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are in town with all of their friends as Disney on Ice presents: Into the Magic at the Pensacola Bay Center all this weekend! Prepare to go on a life changing quest with Moana to save her island; journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Coco and travel into the world of Beauty and the Beast as Belle shows you what it is to be fearless, Cinderella and so much more! So, bring the family on down to the Pensacola Bay Center for Disney on Ice’s Into the Magic.

World Ballet Series: Cinderella – Mobile

And if you’re looking for another place where you can find a magical princess and her prince charming, then look no further than the Mobile Civic Center as the World Ballet Series presents: Cinderella, Friday at 7pm! This all time classic is an enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, the majesty of classical ballet, and the promise of “happily ever after”. With a visually stunning production along with over 150 beautifully hand sewn costumes and a passionate score, this is a ballet that you don’t want to miss!

Chris Tucker Live – Biloxi

And last but not least, this actor and comedian needs no introduction. Starring in major hits such as Rush Hour, The Fifth Element, and playing the iconic Smokey in Friday, Chris Tucker will be at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi Saturday night at 8pm. Get your tickets fast because you don’t want to miss the good time. And you know this, maaaaannnn!