Your Favorites Are On The Gulf Coast CW Everyday!

All of your favorite shows are broadcasting on 55.1 WFNA!

Click here to view the Gulf Coast CW’s daytime program schedule.

Depending on your local media provider, here’s where to tune-in:

Rivera Utilities – channel 6 / HD 852

Comcast – channel 12 / HD 235

AT&T U-Verse – channel 12 / HD 1012

Century Link – channel 55

Dish – channel 55

Brighthouse – channel 19 / HD 236

Valparaiso – channel 15 / HD 515

Mediacom (Baldwin County) – channel 13 / HD 813

Mediacom (Mobile) – channel 4 / HD 804

DirectTV – channel 55

Cox – channel 15 / HD 1015

If you love fandom then join Gulf Coast CW’s Facebook group, Fans and Friends of the Gulf Coast CW.

Follow GCCW on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter for more community tips and content!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

