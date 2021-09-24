Young Sheldon is now on The Gulf Coast CW!

FILER – In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Iain Armitage, left, a cast member in the CBS series “Young Sheldon,” answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons looks on during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. CBS has earned the distinction of television’s most-watched network for the 12th season in a row, and for the 17th time in the last 18 years. “Young Sheldon’ was the top comedy of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

For 11 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies), Zoe Perry (Scandal, The Family, Grey’s Anatomy), Lance Barber (The Comeback, Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord (Modern Family, Grace and Frankie), with Annie Potts (GCB, Designing Women, Love & War) and Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, The Normal Heart). From Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon (Armitage) deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George (Barber), is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd 10-year-old brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

Created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Mike & Molly) and Steven Molaro (The Big Bang Theory, The Class), YOUNG SHELDON is executive produced by Lorre, Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the new comedy series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

You can catch all of the antics of Young Sheldon every weekday at 4pm and 5:30, only on The Gulf Coast CW!