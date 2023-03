He’s “the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time!” Who am I referring to? Well of course the man who held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for a record breaking 454 days, Mr. Shake Rattle and Roll himself, The Honky Tonk Man! Here’s a little known fact about this WWE Hall of Famer, his character The Honky Tonk Man was born right here on the Gulf Coast in Pensacola! Check out this interview to hear how it came to be and so much more!