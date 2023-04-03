We love the classics here on Things to do with Theo, and the World Ballet Series has a classical ballet that you do not want to miss as they present Cinderella! The tale of Cinderella is seemingly as old as time, yet still delivers on the majestic story that it tells. The World Ballet Series encapsulates the story of Cinderella with amazing grace and beautiful costumes and designs that bring this one of a kind tale to life for the entire family to enjoy. If you would like to find out more information about Cinderella, watch Things to do with Theo.