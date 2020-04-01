Work begins next week on Highway 59 project in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A portion of Highway 59 in Baldwin County will soon see an upgrade. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a routine maintenance resurfacing project beginning Monday, April 6th.

The project includes resurfacing, striping and performing guardrail replacement on 5.2 miles of the highway, from the junction of East 29th Avenue to the junction of County Road 12 in Foley.

Alternating lane closures can be expected between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed later this year.

