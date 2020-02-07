WKRG Shines At 2020 ADDY Awards

(Mobile, AL) WKRG’s very own Commercial Producer, Blake Tuszynski won TWO ADDY Awards, (Gold ADDY/Best of Video) presented by AAF Mobile Bay. The ceremony took place Thursday evening at the Mobile Carnival Museum.

Blake was presented with a Gold Addy Award for Television Advertising in addition to winning Best of Video for overall best video commercial. The commercial spot was titled, Regional Home Cowboy and was created for Regional Homes of Mobile.

The American Advertising Awards exhibits work from all of the local market. This is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 35,000 entries every year in local AAF Club competitions.

The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon was emcee of the event and announced Blake’s big win for WKRG. It was great to see what our television station was able to do working side by side with a local client and executing their vision.