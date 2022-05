The History Museum of Mobile is having an awesome exhibit called “The Vikings Begin” and tomorrow is the perfect opportunity check it out because WKRG News 5 has teamed with the History Museum of Mobile for WKRG News 5 Day on May 5th, where you can get in the building for only $5! Its a great deal as well as a spectacular opportunity to be able to check out not only “The Vikings Begin” exhibit, but you can also go check out all of the other cool things happening at The History Museum of Mobile!