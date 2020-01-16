Winners Announced for GCCW’s Crossover Contest

🤩 Congratulations to these viewers for winning the Gulf Coast CW’s Crossover Contest Pensacon Ticket Giveaway! 🤩

Winners, be sure to keep an eye on your email inbox for more information on how and when to collect your passes.

Don’t lose hope if you didn’t win this time. The Gulf Coast CW will be giving viewers ONE MORE CHANCE to score passes to Pensacon 2020! Keep your eyes locked on our channel for more information about the FINAL ticket giveaway. You can also join Gulf Coast CW’s Fans and Friends group on Facebook to be among the first to find out about the final giveaway. Details and guidelines will be announced closer to the convention.

For more information about future GCCW contests, shows and special events, all you have to do is connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.