In January of 2023, The CW announced that they would be partnering with the new and exciting LIV Golf Tournament. Though this is exciting news, many of our viewers are still unfamiliar with what exactly sets LIV Golf apart from its competitors. No worries, as The Gulf Coast CW has you covered!

One of the first major differences that is notable about LIV Golf is that the athletes play on teams as opposed to every golfer playing by themselves against a field of other golfers. There are 12 teams that will round out the LIV Golf Tournament for the 2023 season. Those teams are: Hy Flyers captained by Phil Mickelson, 4 Aces captained by Dustin Johnson, Smash captained by Brooks Koepka, Rangegoats captained by Bubba Watson, Majesticks captained by Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson , Fireballs captained by Sergio Garcia, Cleeks captained by Martin Kaymer, Iron Heads captained by Kevin Na, Ripper captained by Cameron Smith, Crushers captained by Bryson Dechambeau, Tourque captained by Joaquin Neimann and Stinger captained by Louis Oosthuizen Golf Clubs. Each team will have a captain, with 4 players to a team.

There are also only 3 rounds of tournament play with 54 holes for each of the 8 events. One of the best things that sets LIV Golf apart from other golf leagues is the fact that there are no cuts, which means you can see your favorite golfer at every single tournament of the 2023 season! Last, but not least is that LIV Golf tournaments have a shotgun start, meaning players start times aren’t staggered throughout the day, rather, everyone starts at the same time!

With these fundamental changes to the structure of golf tournaments by LIV, this will induce a far more exciting game for both viewers and the athletes. Make sure you check out the first LIV Golf tournament of the 2023 season; the Mayakoba, at Mexico’s Riviera Maya February 24th-26th, only on The Gulf Coast CW!