We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the ​Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!