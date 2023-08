MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Football is coming back, and you can catch Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason action on the Gulf Coast CW.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off their preseason schedule on the Gulf Coast CW at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 against the Pittsburg Steelers.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Bucs head to New York to take on the Jets. You can catch the matchup at 6:30 p.m. on the Gulf Coast CW.

Back at home on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Bucs take on the Baltimore Ravens at 6 p.m. on the Gulf Coast CW.