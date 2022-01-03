What’s New In 2022 For The Gulf Coast CW!

What do a superhero, a marching band and a sweet competition show all have in common? They are kicking off The Gulf Coast CW’s 2022 new slate of shows. The fun begins next Tuesday, January 11 with mega-hit Superman & Lois flying in for its sophomore season at 7pm followed by the series premiere of Naomi at 8pm. Walker reports back for duty with new episodes next Thursday, January 13 at 7pm . Two Sentence Horror Stories scares up a new season with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, January 16 at 8pm. On Monday, January 24, it’s time to get in formation with the series premiere of March, an eight-part docu-series following the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band in Texas. And the hit dessert competition series Great Chocolate Showdown makes its U.S. debut with an eight-episode run on Saturday, January 29 at 7pm.

