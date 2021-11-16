What’s Coming Up On The Gulf Coast CW!

In our ever growing catalogue of great entertainment The Gulf Coast CW presents its new show Naomi. From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay, Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic-book loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. Naomi premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm!

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, The CW’s first television movie The Waltons’ Homecoming airs Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7pm. This family friendly feature commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story television movie, which launched the long-running series The Waltons. The Waltons is narrated by the original John Boy (Richard Thomas).

The eighth season of The Flash and the sixth season of Riverdale both start their new seasons with special five-episode events tonight beginning at 7pm on The Gulf Coast CW!

Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in the all-new animated one-hour special Beebo Saves Christmas airing Wednesday, December 1 at 7pm on The Gulf Coast CW!