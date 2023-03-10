Not too many things go together like BBQ and Blues, because whenever I think about either, I think sitting in front of a nice grill or smoker with some smooth tunes on in the back on a warm sunny day, and that is what you will experience at the BBQ & Blues Festival in Foley. So, real quick, I’m going to give you a rundown of the things you need to know.

For the Friday night kickoff the gates will open at 5pm, as you are greeted with live entertainment from Logan Spicer, Tim Roberts, Al & Cathy, and River Dan. There will also be a drawdown event where tickets for the drawdown can be purchased for $20 on www.FoleyBBQandBlues.net. When you purchase a ticket you will be assigned a number, where the pot begins at $500. Big shoutout to Riverview Turf for making this event possible.

Then on Saturday it is time for the main event as that is the day of the cook off! Between 11am and 4pm you get to enjoy samples from over 30 cook teams, shop with over 50 vendors and you can even bring the kids as there will be a kids zone! Of course there will be more than just the BBQ, because we still need to have the Blues! Supplying us with the tunes will be True Blue Band, Blue Levee Band, and The Defrosters. Here’s a pro tip though, get there as early as possible, because the BBQ goes FAST!

Then, new to this year there will be the Saturday night concert as the gates reopen at 6pm for a welcome back concert featuring Mobile’s own Wet Willie! They will be on the stage from 7-8:30pm, so make sure to bring your lawn chairs and be prepared for a great evening at the Foley BBQ and Blues Festival at Heritage Park!