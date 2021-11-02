What To Watch Out For This Month On The Gulf Coast CW

As the CW’s summer run of DC’s Stargirl comes to a close so does the current session of the Justice Society of America. Will Eclipso give the team a fail or pass? Find out on the season finale of DC’s Stargirl tomorrow at 7pm!

After six seasons we say goodbye to Supergirl with the series finale on Tuesday, November 9th at 8pm. The eight season of The Flash and the sixth season of Riverdale both start their new seasons with special 5-episode events beginning Tuesday, November 16th.

The CW special The Black Pack: We Three Kings will premiere on Monday, November 29th at 7pm, with an encore airing on Sunday, December 19th at 8pm. Christmas around the world airing on Wednesday December 8th at 7pm and again on Christmas Eve at 7pm will be a two hour special.

