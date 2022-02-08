Personally, I love history and I love to talk history and its even better when the history comes to life in a very real fashion, and that’s what the U.S.S. Battleship Alabama does, it brings history to life. Today, I am joined by Rhonda Davis from the Battleship to tell us all about the cool things that are happening.

Rhonda goes on to tell me that the U.S.S. Battleship Alabama is a United States historical landmark and that it’s one of the biggest attractions in the state of Alabama. You will also learn a lot about the Battleship as it earned 9 battle stars in the Pacific Theater during World War II among other things! This is a really cool site that anyone who loves history should visit! Check out todays edition of Things To Do With Theo to learn more!

