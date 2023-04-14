It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America and it’s taking the Gulf Coast by storm! I’m of course talking about Pickleball, and today we have a couple of guests in to tell us all about a Pickleball event that is coming up on April 29th, the Charity Pickleball Pep Rally which will be taking place at the Daphne Tennis & Pickleball Complex. There’s going to be a lot of things to do at this event in addition to the round robin Pickleball tournament that will be taking place including a Yard Game Extravaganza, food trucks, raffles and more! Check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn all about the Charity Pickleball Pep Rally!