This Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th-29th at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel you will get to become whomever your favorite character is as the cosplay event of the year for Mobile will be taking place as Mobicon is geared up for another fantastic year! This is their first year back after the pandemic and they have been running for a quarter century! There will be so many things happening at Mobicon like Cosplay contests, a parade, an improv show, a pub crawl and so much more! Check out this edition of Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew to get the full scope of how awesome of an event this is!

