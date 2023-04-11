We have a truly unique event for today’s Things to do with Theo as the Azalea City Quilters Guild announces its biannual quilt show: the 2023 Festival of Quilts: Back to Tradition! At this event there will be over 300 quilts with dazzling designs and mastered techniques on display! Also, don’t forget about the food, the demos and all of the awesome items that will be for sale. It’s going to take place at Abba Shrine Center in Mobile May 12th and 13th from 10am til 5pm with the tickets for adults 13 and up only $10! So, if you want to get your quilt on, make sure you check out today’s Things to do with Theo!