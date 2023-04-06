Presented by 68 Ventures and the Cox Family Foundation, Ballin’ on Belrose is a great event that will be taking place on Saturday, April 22nd at Belorse Ave. in Olde Towne Daphne. This is a great event because it benefits The Baller Dream Foundation, an organization that helps young people who are dealing with financial struggles due to a cancer diagnosis. This is a great cause that we believe everyone should get behind, and that’s why we encourage you to check out today’s Things to do with Theo to find out more!