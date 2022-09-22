Today’s Things to do with Theo, I am joined by the legendary Sonshine from Magic 106.1 and Soft Rock 94.1 to talk about the “What Women Want Expo” coming up this Saturday! This will be held at the the Bayview Community Center in Pensacola this Saturday from 10am-2pm. WKRG News 5 is one of the sponsors of this amazing event of dozens of vendors and people who know what women want including fashion shows, hair and makeup demonstrations, medical tips, skincare advice, fashion, jewelry, finances, and so much more!