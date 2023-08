MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — See how it all started on Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory this fall! Beginning on September 4, both shows will air all the seasons in order starting from the first episode. See how Leonard and Penny first met, and watch all your favorites grow into the crazy characters you know and love.

Young Sheldon moves to a new time on September 4. It will air at 5:30pm, and The Big Bang Theory will still be at 6:30pm every weekday on The Gulf Coast CW.