MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — NewsNation, the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news, announced that it will host the fourth Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. CT.

The debate will air live across the United States exclusively on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s national cable news network, NewsNation, and simulcast on The Gulf Coast CW. The debate will be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website, www.NewsNationNow.com, and Rumble.

The debate will be moderated by Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM, Elizabeth Vargas, the Peabody award-winning anchor of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” and Eliana Johnson, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Free Beacon.

Kelly moderated five GOP primary debates, including the first GOP primary debate in the 2016 election cycle, which was watched by 24 million viewers. It remains the most-watched Presidential primary debate in history.

The Dec. 6 debate will take place at the University of Alabama in the Frank Moody Music Building in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A live audio broadcast of the event will also be available on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

“All of us at NewsNation are incredibly honored to be hosting a presidential primary debate and to be part of what will be another historic election season,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar’s President of Networks. “We are also extremely pleased to have the opportunity to introduce more Americans to NewsNation, a 24-hour national news network committed to delivering outstanding journalism and first-rate political coverage and analysis.”

Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation added, “NewsNation’s mission is to provide fair and unbiased news coverage, and that’s the way we will approach this important debate. We take this responsibility very seriously and are proud to help inform and educate voters and to contribute to the democratic process.”

According to Nielsen, NewsNation continues to outpace FOX News, CNN, and MSNBC as the fastest-growing network in primetime cable news.

The network has consistently been named one of the country’s most reliable and balanced cable news outlets by Ad Fontes.