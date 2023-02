Let the countdown begin. Today, on the 100th day until the start of the world’s premier motorsports competition, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, The CW Network is announcing its new documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY will premiere on Thursday, April 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for racing’s greatest prize.

“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind 100 DAYS TO INDY has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

From the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Dallas and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California, every mile is an epic moment as 100 DAYS TO INDY takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for unprecedented access to top NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. Of the 33 drivers racing for a coveted spot on the Borg-Warner Trophy, Helio Castroneves is eyeing his record fifth win while last year’s champion, Marcus Ericsson, is hoping to repeat. But they face fierce opposition from a legendary Team Penske, led by two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, and rising stars from other rival teams like Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Christian Lundgaard. 100 DAYS TO INDY will showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, 100 DAYS TO INDY is directed and co-executive produced by Emmy® Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, and Falguni Lakhani Adams is executive producer for VICE TV. 100 DAYS TO INDY is distributed globally by Vice Content Distribution.

ABOUT THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series. It features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2023 season consists of 17 hyper-competitive and high-speed races in the United States and Canada, available to fans around the world in 200+ countries and territories.

ABOUT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

The Indianapolis 500 Mile Race is the world’s premier motorsports competition. It is annually the most-attended single-day sporting event on the planet, hosting a crowd of more than 300,000 spectators. The event takes place at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the largest sporting venue on the globe.

Competition at the Indianapolis 500 is fierce, with 33 drivers turning laps at speeds of up to 230+ mph. This year’s Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28 will be the 107th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at the Racing Capital of the World.

The celebratory atmosphere surrounding the Indianapolis 500 is worthy of the premier competition on display, with a full weekend of entertainment, partying and pageantry. On Race Day, the biggest EDM stars on the planet play to a massive crowd in the Speedway’s Turn 3 (during the race!) while recent honorary starters for the event include Miles Teller, Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Chris Hemsworth.

ABOUT VICE MEDIA GROUP

VICE Media Group is a global multi-platform media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices in 25 countries across the globe with a focus on five key businesses: VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE STUDIOS, a feature film and television production studio; VICE TV, an Emmy-winning international television network; a Peabody award-winning NEWS division with the most Emmy-awarded nightly news broadcast; and VIRTUE, a global, full-service creative agency. VICE Media Group’s portfolio includes Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company focused on women; Pulse Films, a London-based next-generation production studio with outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Berlin; and i-D, a global digital and quarterly style bible defining fashion and contemporary culture and design.