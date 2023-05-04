Coming up this weekend we have the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival taking place right now and it continues through Saturday! Taking place at the always fun OWA, you can enjoy this high flying adventure with arts and crafts, food trucks, vendors as far as the eye can see and of course the balloon flights and balloon glows! This is a great family event so head on over to OWA for the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend! If you would like to know more about this great event watch todays Things to do with Theo!