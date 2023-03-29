Brought to you by the University of Florida – IFAS and Pensacola State College, Milton Campus the Spring Festival of Flowers is upon us this weekend starting Friday at 9am and lasting until this Sunday. This is an opportunity to come out and see beautiful flowers as the bloom on this wonderful campus. There will also be vendors and food trucks, all of the things you will need for a great time looking at the beautiful flowers. So, check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn more. Oh, and pro-tip, bring a cart or something to cart around all of your new wonderful flowers!