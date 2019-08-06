Two Sentence Horror Stories: Series Premiere THURSDAY on GCCW

Are you easily spooked?

We hope not! Expect to get scared this Thursday when the new CW series premieres right here on The Gulf Coast CW! The concept of #TwoSentenceHorrorStories is to keep it short and terrifying.

Two sentences may not seem like enough time to spill a decent horror story. However, the writers of the new series take into account their audience’s imagination, triggering it to run WILD.

Not to mention… Two Sentence Horror Stories will mark the CW’s 13th original series this year. Coincidence? Probably not.

Catch the series premiere of the new anthology series #TwoSentenceHorrorStories THURSDAY at 8PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW show trailers and first-looks at GCCW content.