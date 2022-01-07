Bobble Heads Unveiled Commemorating Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron

There are many ways that all time greats can become immortalized. Some get plaques with their names engraved on it. Whilst others get their own statues. However, one of the coolest ways for an all time great to become immortalized is to get their very own bobble head doll! Now, I understand that getting your own bobble head seems pretty trivial compared to the likes of getting your own statue or getting a hall of fame plaque, however Mobile’s own Hank Aaron has all three!

Earlier this week the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed 2 commemorative bobble heads in the likeness of Hammerin’ Hank from his days as an Indianapolis Clown in the Negro Leagues. The Clowns were Aaron’s first professional team at just 17 years old, playing for three months before signing with the then Boston Braves, who later moved to Milwaukee where he would play for the next 12 years.

Hank Aaron would go on to become one of the most prolific baseball players of all time, being dubbed the “Home Run King” after smashing Babe Ruth’s homerun record, finishing his career with 755 home runs, a record that would stand until it was broken by Barry Bonds in 2001.

In January 2021, the Gulf Coast, as well as the rest of the sports world were saddened to learn of the news of Aaron’s death at the age of 86. These bobbleheads serve to honor and commemorate Aaron and his start in the Negro Leagues. If you are interested in purchasing one of these commemorative bobble heads you can click on the following link. Hank Aaron Indianapolis Clowns Bobbleheads – National Bobblehead HOF Store (bobbleheadhall.com)