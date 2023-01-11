We all know that The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards is coming up this Sunday beginning at 6pm on The Gulf Coast CW, bur dont forget that we will also be airing the Red Carpet lead-in show ‘Live From The Critics Choice Awards’, from the award-winning team at KTLA/Los Angeles! This live-from-the-red-carpet show will lead into The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards telecast on The CW on Sunday January 15th beginning at 4pm! This is an opportunity to catch all of the pomp and circumstance that is the red carpet, as you get to watch some of Hollywood’s finest get ready for one of the biggest award shows in Hollywood! So, make sure you tune in to the Red Carpet lead-in show as you get ready for The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, only on The Gulf Coast CW!