Tune-in for GCCW’s Watch & Win Giveaway!

The Gulf Coast CW has been charging up for the upcoming CW show premieres. If new storylines and fresh characters aren’t enough to get you pumped, we know what will: PRIZES!!

You’ll have a chance to win various gift-cards and goodies just for watching Gulf Coast CW.

How to play:

Simply tune-in for show premiere nights (dates/times listed below.) During the commercial breaks, look for the special watch and win keyword. Once you find out what it is, head over to GulfCoastCW.com and submit the keyword in the form on the watch and win webpage.

First Chance – SUNDAY, JAN 17 – Watch BATWOMAN at 7PM

Second Chance – MONDAY, JAN 18 – Watch ALL AMERICAN at 7PM

Third Chance – THURSDAY, JAN 21 – Watch WALKER at 7PM

Final Chance – TUESDAY, FEB 23 – Watch Superman & Lois at 8PM

What you could win:

PRIZE ONE Batwoman 1/17

$100 Gamers N Geeks gift card

$100 Play and Talk gift card

GCCW Batwoman themed swag bag



PRIZE TWO All American 1/18

Authentic signed Peyton Manning Football Card Provided by BigHit Sportscards

GCCW All American themed swag bag

PRIZE THREE Walker 1/21

Authentic signed Jason David Frank Power Ranger memorabilia, provided by 3 Alarm Comics.

$25 Chicken Salad Chick gift card

GCCW Hero themed swag bag

PRIZE FOUR Superman & Lois 2/23

Free, two night stay in the ‘Ultimate Gamer Getaway’ provided by Geek Vacation Rentals.

GCCW Superman themed swag bag

Make sure you “like” and “follow” the Gulf Coast CW’s Facebook page as well as the Gamers N Geeks Facebook page. That way you’ll be among the first to find out winners and announcements about future contests!

You can also keep up with GCCW by connecting with us on Instagram, and Twitter.

