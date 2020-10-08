Tori B. invites you to movie night …from the comfort of your own couch!

Tune-in for a movie night this weekend on The Gulf Coast CW.

You are going to LOVE this science fiction flick! The 6th Day starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn, Michael Rapaport and Robert Duvall kicks off at 7PM on The Gulf Coast CW! Pop some popcorn and relax with an action movie on us.

The 6th Day is set in the very near future in a world which cattle, fish and even family pet can be cloned. But cloning humans is illegal — that is until family man Adam Gibson comes home from work one day to find a clone has replaced him. Taken from his family and plunged into a sinister world he doesn’t understand, Gibson must not only save himself from the assassins who must now destroy him to protect their secret, but uncover who and what is behind the horrible things happening to him.

