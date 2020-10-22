Tori B. invites you to movie night …from the comfort of your own couch!

Tune-in for a movie night this weekend on The Gulf Coast CW. Pop some popcorn and relax with an spooky movie on us. You are going to LOVE this science fiction horror flick!

Quarantine (2008) stars Jennifer Carpenter, Jay Hernandez, Columbus Short, Greg Germann, Steve Harris, Dania Ramirez, Rade Šerbedžija, and Johnathon Schaech. kicks off at 7PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

Quarantine is about a reporter and her cameraman who are working on a story for a reality-TV program. A late-night distress call takes them to a Los Angeles apartment building, where the police are investigating a report of horrific screams. The TV team and emergency workers find an old woman, who suddenly attacks with teeth bared. The attacks really begin once they find that the building has been sealed by CDC workers.

