Trailer released for Daphne movie starring Vince Vaughn and Liam Hemsworth

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new movie filmed locally is set to be released soon. The trailer for Arkansas was released on Wednesday.
The movie, starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and Clarke Duke was filmed mainly in Baldwin County.
You’ll most likely recognize a lot of places in the trailer. Many scenes in the movie were shot in Daphne. Lake Forest Apartments will also be featured in the movie.
