The Magnolia Springs Community Association presents a Tour of Homes “Under the Canopy” to be held on March 26 from 1-5pm in Magnolia Springs. Magnolia Springs has been called by Architectural Digest “one of the 55 most beautiful towns in America,” and Southern Living Magazine selected it as one of the 10 best Tiny Towns in the South. Find out more about this beautiful event on todays Things to do with Theo!