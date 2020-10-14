Totally 80’s Girls’ Night Out Thursday Night at The Wharf

Get ready for a blast from the past. This means it’s time to pull those hair crimpers from storage and join us for the Totally 80’s Girls’ Night Out at The Wharf complete with exclusive deals, food, beverages, and prizes aplenty. We’re giving you an excuse to dress up with friends and indulge in a little retail therapy, all while benefiting the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Like, duh, who wouldn’t want to attend?
What: Totally 80’s Girls’ Night Out at The Wharf
Cost: Admission is FREE; Donations accepted for the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center
When: Thursday, October 15 | Check in: 5:30 pm – 7 pm; Event ends: 9 pm
Where: Check in + Receipt turn in at Seaside Shoes & SWIM
– Sign-in for a chance to receive one of the 50 random swag bags filled with goodies.
– Each #Totally80sGNO registrant will also be entered into a big giveaway from The Wharf.
– For each $25 you spend at tenant locations, you will get an extra entry into the #Totally80sGNO giveaway when you turn in your receipt.
The first 300 attendees will get a free shopping bag, and 50 random lucky visitors will receive a swag bag full of goodies and giveaways!
There are TONS of shopping deals taking place so be sure to get all the ‘dets by visiting ALWharf.Com
We totally hope to see you there!
