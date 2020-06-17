Tori B. Takes a Bite Out of Alligator Alley in Summerdale | Living Local with Pepsi

Oh snap! Tori Blackmon from The Gulf Coast CW and Buffalo Rock Company have teamed up again. This time Tori B. is your brave navi-GATOR through Alligator Alley in Summerdale, AL.

Get an up close look at the beautiful reptiles and animals that call Alligator Alley their home.

What more do you need to love livin’ on the Gulf Coast!? 🐊

Did you know…?

An alligator’s life expectancy is 50 years. To date, 56 is the oldest on record.

Discover even more facts about ‘gators over on the Alligator Alley website.

















