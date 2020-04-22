Tori B.’s Self Quarantine Coloring Fun

Gulf Coast CW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Make isolation fun!

If your family is bored with nothing to do at home, try digging out those crayons and that child-like spirit. Tori B. from the Gulf Coast CW has found coloring to be a fun activity that also releases stress.

If you are seeking out ways to find calm during the COVID-19 Quarantine, it may be time to give coloring a try. Studies show that coloring is a wonderful stress reliever for adults. It improves focus and eye vision, as well as sleep.

Anything that reduces stress levels can make a drastic difference while in self-isolation.

Here are a few coloring sheets you can download and color with your family:

Coastal Crab Coloring SheetDownload
Color the Weather Coloring Sheet (WKRG)Download
Super Tori Coloring Sheet (Created by Steven Moore) Download
Heart-HeroDownload
Epic-HeroDownload
Peaceful PlantDownload
Funky-FishDownload
TurtleDownload
Silly-Sea-CrittersDownload
Ocean FriendsDownload

If you decide to print and color your own masterpiece, be sure to share it with us by taking a photo and tagging #GulfCoastCW on social. Looking forward to seeing what you create!

If you love fandom then join Gulf Coast CW’s Facebook group, Fans and Friends of the Gulf Coast CW.

Follow GCCW on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter for more community tips and content!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories