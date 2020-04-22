Tori B.’s Self Quarantine Coloring Fun

Make isolation fun!
If your family is bored with nothing to do at home, try digging out those crayons and that child-like spirit. Tori B. from the Gulf Coast CW has found coloring to be a fun activity that also releases stress.
If you are seeking out ways to find calm during the COVID-19 Quarantine, it may be time to give coloring a try. Studies show that coloring is a wonderful stress reliever for adults. It improves focus and eye vision, as well as sleep.
Anything that reduces stress levels can make a drastic difference while in self-isolation.
Here are a few coloring sheets you can download and color with your family:
If you decide to print and color your own masterpiece, be sure to share it with us by taking a photo and tagging #GulfCoastCW on social. Looking forward to seeing what you create!