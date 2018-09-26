Top 30: Lawn Mower Parenting
(WFNA) - In this clip from a Top 30 segment, a new type of parenting style is discussed.
Could Lawn Mower parenting be even worse than Helicopter Parenting? You decide!
Tune-in weeknights at 11:30 PM to watch new episodes of #Top30 daily on The Gulf Coast CW. You can also find other interesting content from the GCCW by following our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
- Florida: New fishing rules on snook and redfish due to red tide