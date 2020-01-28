Tonight we say goodbye to The CW superhero that started it all.

Stephen Amell signs off as the Green Arrow on the series finale beginning TONIGHT at 7PM on The Gulf Coast CW!











Join the cast of Arrow as they reflect on their eight-year journey on Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye at 7p. Then, at 8p watch the epic series finale of Arrow right here on the GCCW!

Forever the hero of Star City. The 2-hour series finale event will be a wonderful way for the entire cast to take their final bow.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW event news and first-looks at fresh CW show content.