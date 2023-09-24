MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of people are wondering what was discussed at the dinner shared by Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift, who have one thing in common: They both dated Joe Jonas.

TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman sat down with WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard to discuss what they may have been talking about and more.

“Those two seemed like good friends when they left the restaurant,” Wasserman said. “They were arm in arm and seemed like they were having a great time.”

Although Jonas and Turner are going through a divorce, Jonas is finding himself plenty busy.

“Joe Jonas, he’s on tour right now with the Jonas Brothers,” Wasserman said. “They’re hitting huge venues all across the country. And he said that he’s actually the primary caretaker of the two children that he and Sophie both share. So it’s going to be interesting now to see how the custody battle plays out.”

Swift’s dinner with Turner was her second dinner in a row with a woman, the first being with Greta Gerwig, who directed the recent “Barbie” movie.

So of course the question is whether Swift could appear in a potential “Barbie” sequel.

“I have not heard anything about that,” Jacob said. “But we do know that the soundtrack of the Barbie movie was such a huge part of that whole film, the marketing campaign. So there are rumors that there is going to be a Barbie 2. Frankly, I wouldn’t be too surprised, given the success of the original Barbie movie and maybe Greta Gerwig, that she is trying to lay the groundwork here.

“Get Taylor Swift, some other big heavy hitters in her court if they are going to roll out a sequel. So stay tuned.”